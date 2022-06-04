Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $153,000 Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

SAVA stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Univest Sec began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.25.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

