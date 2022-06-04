Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $157,000 Stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,293 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Geron by 36.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Geron by 6.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Geron by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Geron by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Geron by 12.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Geron alerts:

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,584.92% and a negative return on equity of 85.84%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

GERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.17.

Geron Profile (Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.