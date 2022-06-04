Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $374,423.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518,004 shares in the company, valued at $31,726,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,770 shares of company stock worth $783,376. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Shares of VIR opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.58.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 96.39% and a net margin of 52.29%. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

