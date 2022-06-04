Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Visa by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corvex Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $212.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

