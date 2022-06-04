Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,351,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,496,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $212.65 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.