VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $220,750.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $220,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,000,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,627,743.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $317,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $199,000.00.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.10, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.78. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. VIZIO’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VIZIO by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,989 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $44,352,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in VIZIO by 50.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 573,233 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in VIZIO by 19.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

