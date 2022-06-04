W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $685,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $2,680,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

