Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Cut by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 85,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.09% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $38,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 118,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 16,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 52,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Cowen cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.