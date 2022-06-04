Wall Street Games Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.20 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $2.20 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00254562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.08 or 0.00439884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031588 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars.

