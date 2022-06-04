Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Up 10.2% This Week

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $248,509.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0810 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.83 or 0.01329086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.94 or 0.00408158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031314 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

