WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives $102.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.91. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,752. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,208 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,747 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.