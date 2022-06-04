Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Benchmark

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $56.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
WB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.50 price objective for the company. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.60.
Shares of Weibo stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. Weibo has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
