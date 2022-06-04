Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Benchmark

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $56.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.50 price objective for the company. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. Weibo has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

