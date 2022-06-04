Wells Fargo & Company Trims Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price to $35.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KYMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.75.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $799.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 224,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,725,033.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 384,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,250. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 43,674 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 183,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after buying an additional 57,457 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 755,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,989,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after buying an additional 530,935 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

