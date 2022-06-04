Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMC. StockNews.com raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.95. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1,098.13, a current ratio of 1,098.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,756,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 622,946 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 338,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 159,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.