Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,570. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.41. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Western Digital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,132 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Western Digital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $412,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,390,000 after purchasing an additional 343,751 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

