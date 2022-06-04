Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.43. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $43.70.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.40%.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

