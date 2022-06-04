Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hershey by 72.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $1,613,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 1.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 28.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $110,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,353 shares of company stock worth $2,525,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $209.18 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $317.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.