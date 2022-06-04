Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 52,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 141.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,259,000 after acquiring an additional 307,300 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $2,644,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $104.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,752. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

