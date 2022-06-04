Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Exelon stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

