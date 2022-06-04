Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 316 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,732,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $44.14 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($45.55) to GBX 3,800 ($48.08) in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,800.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

