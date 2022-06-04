Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,738.57 ($47.30).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.08) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.61) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In other Whitbread news, insider Frank Fiskers purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,642 ($33.43) per share, with a total value of £46,235 ($58,495.70). Also, insider Hemant Patel sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,717 ($34.38), for a total transaction of £35,837.23 ($45,340.63).

WTB stock traded down GBX 94 ($1.19) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,629 ($33.26). 582,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,384 ($30.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($46.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,766.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,883.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 34.70 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

