WhiteCoin Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $83.80 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00029750 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012904 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000885 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

