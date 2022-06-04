Wing (WING) Market Capitalization Tops $40.01 Million

Wing (WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wing has traded flat against the US dollar. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 129.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.51 or 0.04566415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00427298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031731 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

