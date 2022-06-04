Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wix.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.61.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.58. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $309.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 2,197.3% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 73,633 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 72.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Wix.com by 4,365.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,094,000 after acquiring an additional 599,838 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

