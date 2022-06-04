Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWW. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.70.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of WWW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. 553,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.76. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $38.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,130,000 after buying an additional 46,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 381,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,963,000 after acquiring an additional 93,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after purchasing an additional 26,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after purchasing an additional 71,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.