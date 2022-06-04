X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.72. 100,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 239,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63.

Get X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDEF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,408,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.