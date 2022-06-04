Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is $0.44. Xencor reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 151.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Xencor’s revenue was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $72,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $34,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,173 shares of company stock worth $149,826 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 56.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XNCR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 325,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,674. Xencor has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13.

Xencor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

