Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Downgraded by China Renaissance to “Hold”

China Renaissance cut shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XIACF. HSBC lowered Xiaomi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Xiaomi from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

XIACF opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Xiaomi has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

