Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.20 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$9.25.

Several other research firms have also commented on YRI. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a C$690.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.33.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.14. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.05. The firm has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$866,578.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,202,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,871,172.97.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

