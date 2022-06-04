Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) will report $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $1.68 on Monday, hitting $118.62. The company had a trading volume of 957,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,250. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $108.54 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

