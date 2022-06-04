Zachary Nelson Sells 21,098 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $341,998.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $16,907.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $15.36 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $53.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
FRSH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.
About Freshworks (Get Rating)
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.
