Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.30 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $6.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $25.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.18 billion to $26.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $31.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

AMAT traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,080,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,122,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $101.33 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 108.4% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,559 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $780,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,911 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

