Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) to report $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Arista Networks reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

NYSE ANET traded down $2.97 on Friday, reaching $103.17. 1,074,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,332. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.03. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,511,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,836.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 662,820 shares of company stock worth $73,653,591. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

