Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.36. Community Health Systems posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Community Health Systems to $10.50 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III bought 10,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 261,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,850.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 14.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 9.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,490 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.86. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06.

About Community Health Systems (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.