Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Analysts expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. CSX posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

CSX traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,055,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,261,454. CSX has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 89.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 35.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.