Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) will post sales of $70.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.80 million and the highest is $71.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full year sales of $290.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.80 million to $293.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $373.17 million, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $380.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EngageSmart.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.95. 810,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,055. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $173,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,526,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,808,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,688,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.