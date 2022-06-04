Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Immuneering’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.54). Immuneering reported earnings per share of ($1.61) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($2.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Immuneering.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 2,651.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Keating acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,451 shares of company stock worth $123,501 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the first quarter worth about $95,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Immuneering by 81.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Immuneering by 47.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 56,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Immuneering by 89.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 67,667 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immuneering (Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immuneering (IMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.