Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $254.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) to post $254.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.70 million and the highest is $255.45 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $225.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.70.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,097,000 after purchasing an additional 175,923 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 442,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,318. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average is $68.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 134.19%.

About Kilroy Realty (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.