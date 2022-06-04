Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) to post $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. Synopsys posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $8.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.91 to $10.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after acquiring an additional 447,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after acquiring an additional 417,496 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,105,000 after acquiring an additional 361,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS traded down $3.13 on Monday, hitting $327.68. 742,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.52 and a 200-day moving average of $318.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $250.76 and a 12-month high of $377.60.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.