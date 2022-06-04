Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to Announce $1.25 EPS

Brokerages expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.21. Procter & Gamble posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $5.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.19.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,720,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305,863. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $350.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,791,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

