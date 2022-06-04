Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) to post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.12. Workday posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Workday to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,029 shares of company stock worth $59,780,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded down $7.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.13. 3,477,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,897. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.81 and a 200 day moving average of $233.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,351.08 and a beta of 1.41. Workday has a 12-month low of $149.05 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

