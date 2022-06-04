Zacks: Analysts Expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. CURO Group reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). CURO Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CURO Group to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,362,000 after purchasing an additional 118,918 shares during the period. OCO Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in CURO Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CURO Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after buying an additional 77,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CURO Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,114,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CURO Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,041,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after buying an additional 22,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

CURO stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,203. The company has a market capitalization of $330.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

