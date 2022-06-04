Zacks: Analysts Expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Post Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.59. Norfolk Southern posted earnings of $3.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $13.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.64 to $13.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.84 to $15.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.41.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.66. 802,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.85. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $222.54 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

