Zacks: Analysts Expect Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Offerpad Solutions.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.13. The company had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OPAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Offerpad Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 9.69.

In related news, Director Ryan Ohara acquired 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 25,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

OPAD stock traded down 0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 4.91. 509,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,481. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.32. Offerpad Solutions has a 1-year low of 2.96 and a 1-year high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

