Zacks: Analysts Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.37. Square reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Square from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Square from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Square from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.70.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $2,352,058.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,140,026.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,467 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Square by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ stock traded down $4.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.10. 13,965,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,128,524. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.29 and its 200 day moving average is $129.94. Square has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.96 and a beta of 2.38.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

