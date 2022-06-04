Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $388.80 Million

Brokerages expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) to post $388.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $359.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.40 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $371.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,072,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,907,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,407,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 153,259 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.83. The company had a trading volume of 270,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,613. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

