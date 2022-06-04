Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) to post sales of $35.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.70 million. Docebo posted sales of $25.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $147.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.30 million to $150.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $198.76 million, with estimates ranging from $187.50 million to $208.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. Docebo had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Docebo’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

DCBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Docebo by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Docebo by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

DCBO stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.11. 81,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,470. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -73.58 and a beta of 2.09. Docebo has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

