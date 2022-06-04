Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. eBay posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.31.

EBAY stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.09. 6,122,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,746,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. eBay has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $457,861,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in eBay by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $783,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,575 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in eBay by 105.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in eBay by 44.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,372 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.