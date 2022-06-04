Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) to post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banco de Chile’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.50. Banco de Chile reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banco de Chile.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $560.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.05 million.

BCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Grupo Santander raised Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Banco de Chile stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. 46,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,662. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

