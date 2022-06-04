Zacks: Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.34 Billion

Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $9.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.79 billion and the highest is $10.07 billion. CarMax posted sales of $7.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $33.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.25 billion to $35.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $33.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.89 billion to $35.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,589. CarMax has a 12 month low of $85.36 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after buying an additional 917,939 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CarMax by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,884,000 after buying an additional 816,847 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

